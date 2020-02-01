Seven arrested, charged with drug trafficking, gambling ring in Kentucky

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WATE) — A six-month investigation into a gambling and drug ring has netted a seventh arrest Friday.

Michael Green, 43, of Middlesboro was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in a first-degree controlled substance, and engaging in organized crime – criminal syndicate. He is being held in the Bell County Detention Center.

Michael Green

The investigation began on July 12 when George Fisher, 48, was arrested and charged with gambling in the first degree, trafficking in a first-degree controlled substance and engaging in organized crime. Fischer was indicted on the charges on Aug. 7.

George Fisher

To date, seven individuals associated with this case have been arrested and/or indicted on a total of 25 felony charges. These cases are the result of a lengthy investigation by Appalachia Narcotics Investigations into illegal gambling, illegal drug trafficking and organized crime in Bell County.

ANI was assisted by the Middlesboro Police Department during the investigation and in the execution of the follow-up arrest warrants.

The other individuals arrested and charged are:

Chris Carroll, 43, of Middlesboro. Carroll was arrested on Aug. 14 for engaging in organized crime – criminal syndicate, three counts of promoting gambling in the first degree and persistent felony offender in the second degree.

Chris Carroll

David Strunk, 46, of Middlesboro. Strunk was arrested on Aug. 14 on one count of trafficking in a first-degree controlled substance less than 2 ounces, three counts of trafficking in a first-degree controlled substance greater than or equal to 2 ounces, and engaging in organized crime – criminal syndicate.

David Strunk

India Mason, 29, of Middlesboro. Mason was arrested on Sept. 19 for promoting gambling in the first degree and engaging in organized crime – criminal syndicate.

India Mason

Tanya Daniels, 48, of Middlesboro. Daniels was arrested on Aug. 25 for engaging in organized crime – criminal syndicate.

Tanya Daniels

Eric Norris, 29, of Middlesboro. Norris was arrested on Aug. 6 for trafficking in a first-degree controlled substance.

Eric Norris

Appalachia Narcotics Investigations is a multiagency narcotics investigative unit consisting of detectives from the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office, Bell County Sheriff’s Office, Pineville Police Department and the Kentucky State Police.

This case is still ongoing.