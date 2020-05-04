Seven Islands State Birding Park reopens

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One of the Tennessee state parks not included in the April 24th reopening list is now open for visitors.

Seven Island State Birding Park, located near Knoxville, reopened on Friday, May 1.

The 416-acre park and wildlife refuge known for its hiking and wildlife observation also serves as a research and educational facility for schools and other groups and a demonstration area for land use and habitat management techniques.

One park that has not yet reopened to the public – Cummins Falls State Park.

Tennessee State Parks indicates the reopenings include many Visitor Centers, park offices, restrooms, etc. Playgrounds and other social gathering places may be open as well. Signage throughout the parks will encourage proper social distancing and provide information about the cleaning standards for particular facilities or spaces.

Tennessee State Parks maintains that additional parks or areas of parks could be closed when the capacity is reached.

