Several arrests made after meth busts in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says over the past few weeks they’ve cracked down on methamphetamine dealers in the county.

The office’s Narcotics Division made several busts in the county, arresting one suspected drug trafficker in Sweetwater during a traffic stop, arresting another two suspects that were allegedly bringing meth into the county from McMinn County, and arrested a suspected dealer in the Head of Creek community

“Detectives have responded to citizen complaints of certain residences in Monroe County and recovered small various amounts of Meth and other drugs. Warrants have been issued in these cases,” says Sheriff Tommy Jones.

