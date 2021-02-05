Several changes in place at first RAM Clinic of 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Remote Area Medical has made several changes to their procedures to accommodate for the COVID-19 pandemic during its first pop-up clinic of 2021 this weekend in Knoxville.

The free clinic started Friday and will run through Sunday.

“We’ve been around since 1985 and we’ve seen changes, but surely over the last year the whole entire world’s struggled through COVID,” clinic coordinator Dave Maurer said.

Today is the fist day in 2021 Remote Area Medical Clinic is hosting their free healthcare services. This year's clinic's have major changes compared to years past. Tune into @6News at 5:30 to learn more. pic.twitter.com/Vy8QMd65oR — Kristen Gallant WATE (@KristenOGallant) February 5, 2021

For many, the free services the RAM Clinic offers is vital to their health.

Neshella Love was seeking vision care during the clinic.

“I am 55 years old,” she said. “I have not had glasses since I was 14.”

With new glasses, Love will be able to do her favorite things, like watch movies with her grandchildren, without having to squint. Her current insurance doesn’t pay for vision which is what brought her the the Remote Area Medical Clinic in the first place.

“I found out I had glaucoma and so I said, ‘Let me come down here and check and keeping me from spending money I don’t have,'” Love explained.

Patients like Love are exactly why the RAM Clinic Continues to offer free services to the community.

Not only has the pandemic impacted the way RAM operates, but it’s affected the amount of people who volunteer.

“We’ve seen a little bit of a decrease in the amount of volunteers as people are a little bit leery,” Maurer said.

Maurer said to keep volunteers and patience safe, they’ve has to reevaluate their procedures,

“Some of the changes we’re doing with social distancing, some of the things we’re doing with tents, I think will stay with us for a while,” he said.

So, while RAM organizers focus on the safety of patients, those patients like Love can focus on picking out the perfect pair of glasses.

“I’ve seen some little cute little brown ones over there,” Neshella said while pointing to the glasses table.

Remote Area Medical will be at Chilhowee Park’s Jacob Building until Sunday.

The doors will open for the clinic at 6 each morning. All patience are required to wear a mask and undergo a Covid-19 screening before entering the clinic.

Clinic services are first come, first serve. The next RAM in Knoxville is scheduled for April 17.

For RAM’s full schedule CLICK HERE.