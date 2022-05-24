KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An elevator mishap has led to several Knox County 8th graders getting stuck in the Sunsphere’s elevator Tuesday night.

The students were at the Sunsphere for a school dance according to a parent. The Knoxville Fire Department said the students were jumping and this caused the elevator to stall. KFD spokesperson Mark Wilbanks said that jumping is typically why the fire department responds to stalled elevators at the Sunsphere.

The students are all safe according to Wilbanks.

Wilbanks added a reminder to follow the signs in the elevator and not to jump as it will likely trip the safety mechanism causing the elevator to stall.

