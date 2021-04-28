Several East TN projects remain on latest state transportation improvement plan

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner Clay Bright today released TDOT’s annual three-year transportation program.

About $2.6 billion in infrastructure investments are planned for 68 individual project phases in 45 counties across the state.

Construction will begin in FY 2022 on several critical transportation projects across the state:

Blount County, Relocated Alcoa Highway (From proposed interchange at Tyson Blvd to existing SR-115 at South Singleton Station Road- Stage 1) 2022

Blount-Knox, ITS expansion from I-140 MM2 to SR-115 (US 129, Alcoa Highway, exit 11), 2023

Sevier-Jefferson Counties, Newport Highway (From near Sims Road in Sevier County to near Dickey Road in Jefferson County), 2022

Shelby County, I-55 Interchange Modification, Crump Boulevard, in 2022.

58 highway and bridge projects are scheduled in economically distressed and at-risk counties, the release states.

“Investing in infrastructure is an important part of driving economic opportunity throughout our state,” Gov. Lee said. “This funding, particularly for rural Tennessee, will help to keep Tennesseans safe and moving in the right direction.”

The program emphasizes the repair and replacement of bridges, with activities beginning on 55 structures in 33 counties. Twenty-one of those bridges are on the state highway system, with the other 34 on local roads.

The comprehensive multimodal program contains components for rail, waterway, and aviation projects, funds statewide initiatives to improve safety, and addresses congestion through our HELP & Incident Management Programs. It also provides funding for transit agencies in all 95 counties and Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organizations.