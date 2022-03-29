KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Severe storms, high winds, and elevated fire danger could all be in the forecast for Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Temperatures begin to rise on Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s. Windy conditions are also expected later in the day with sustained winds of 20-30 mph and 30-40 mph in parts of the Smokies.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for most of the region, meaning gusts could reach 50 mph. A High Wind Warning has been issued for parts of the Smokies, mainly above 3,000 feet of elevations, with gusts up to 80 mph possible.

No rain or storms are expected during the day on Wednesday, but likely overnight and into early Thursday.

As a severe weather outbreak affects parts of the Southeast Wednesday, East Tennessee is on the low-end for severe weather risk. The region is rated at level 2/5 risk for an isolated strong to severe storm.

A Fire Weather Warning for the area will expire at 8 p.m. Wednesday. A large part of East Tennessee will experience warm temperatures with low humidity levels and strong wings, driving up the risk of a fire spreading.

The most likely area to see stronger storms, if they occur, will be across the Plateau. Storms look to weaken as they move east towards Knoxville and eventually into the Mountains.

Meteorologists say the biggest threat to look out for would be damaging wind gusts, but an isolated, quick “spin-up” type tornado cannot be ruled out.

We will be Weather AWARE Wednesday due to the increased fire risk and the possibility of strong-to-severe storms overnight into Thursday.