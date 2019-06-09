Severe weather forces Campbell County home off its foundation Video

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) - Heavy rain pounded down in Campbell County Friday night. It flooded streets, yards and buildings. Those storms wreaked havoc on one Campbell County home.

"We've lived here over 20 years and never nothing like this. Just lost everything we had," said homeowner Macarthur Suttles.

His house was carried off its foundation. The damage is visible and extensive.

"We had an 07 Ford Mustang destroyed. Side-by-side destroyed. Boat destroyed. I had a work truck with all my tools and stuff on it destroyed. Cadillac destroyed," he said.

"When I pulled in and seen it, I broke down. There is nothing you can say, you're so much in shock," said Crystal Suttles.

The homeowners tell us their home shifted and flipped about 300 feet.

The pair was luckily at the movies when storms rolled through. They're thankful they weren't inside.

"I believe it was the Lord because if we had been here one of us or maybe both of us would have died," Crystal said.

And now they're trying to figure out what comes next, telling us their home is un-livable.

"We're going to try to stay here until we can watch our stuff until we can get it all out. And then I guess try to find somewhere to stay, try to find somewhere to move, because there's no repairing that," Crystal said.

"We just have to get the pieces back up and put them back together. That's all we can do," said Macarthur.

