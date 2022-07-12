KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Due to flooding following recent thunderstorms, the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency is telling people who live near the Greenbrier Island area to seek higher ground.

The agency added that anyone downstream may also need to seek higher ground.

“Due to rapidly rising water with recent heavy thunderstorms in the middle prong of the Little Pigeon River near Pittman Center in southern Sevier County, folks near the Greenbrier Island area and anyone downstream may need to seek higher ground immediately. Do not attempt to drive over water-covered roads,” wrote the agency on Facebook.

A flash flood warning has been issued for Sevier and Cocke Counties until 3:15 a.m. following a line of storms going over the area.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.