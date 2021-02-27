Sevier Co. mayor extends mask mandate through April 15

This December 2020 image provided by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) shows a counterfeit N95 surgical mask that was seized by ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Federal investigators are probing a massive counterfeit N95 mask operation sold in at least five states to hospitals, medical facilities, and government agencies and expect the number to rise significantly in coming weeks. The fake 3M masks are at best a copyright violations and at worst unsafe fakes that put unknowing health care workers at grave risk for coronavirus. And they are becoming increasingly difficult to spot. (ICE via AP)

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Saturday, Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters extended the county-wide mask mandate through Thursday, April 15.

This order will reportedly expire at that time unless there has been a significant increase in cases and community prevalence.

“While the number of positive cases has been decreasing, we want to give our residents more time to receive the vaccine, especially those over 65 and those with significant health issues,” said Waters. “We expect the state to advance to the next phase soon, which would include those under the age of 65 with other health-related issues.”

The Sevier County mask mandate has been extended through April 15. — Sevier County (@SevierCounty) February 27, 2021

The mayor’s office says that Sevier Co. ranks in the bottom 10% of counties in Tennessee whose population has received at least one dose.