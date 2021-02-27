Sevier Co. mayor extends mask mandate through April 15

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Saturday, Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters extended the county-wide mask mandate through Thursday, April 15.
This order will reportedly expire at that time unless there has been a significant increase in cases and community prevalence.
“While the number of positive cases has been decreasing, we want to give our residents more time to receive the vaccine, especially those over 65 and those with significant health issues,” said Waters. “We expect the state to advance to the next phase soon, which would include those under the age of 65 with other health-related issues.”
The mayor’s office says that Sevier Co. ranks in the bottom 10% of counties in Tennessee whose population has received at least one dose.
“We will continue to express our concern that the vaccine supply to Sevier County is not enough to keep up with the demand,” said Waters. “Our overall rank among counties within the state is troubling, and our hope is the state will address this soon.”