Sevier County authorities searching for two women suspected of using stolen debit card

Posted: May 28, 2019 07:05 AM EDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 07:58 AM EDT

The Sevier County Sheriff's Office is asking for any public information as they search for two women accused of using a stolen debit card.

This is surveillance footage from a store in Pigeon Forge. The two are suspected of using the stolen card back in March. Police say they may have driven away in a silver Toyota Camry.

If you know who they are or where they may be you're asked to call the Sevier County Sheriff's Office at 865-774-3936.

