Sevier County authorities searching for two women suspected of using stolen debit card
The Sevier County Sheriff's Office is asking for any public information as they search for two women accused of using a stolen debit card.
This is surveillance footage from a store in Pigeon Forge. The two are suspected of using the stolen card back in March. Police say they may have driven away in a silver Toyota Camry.
If you know who they are or where they may be you're asked to call the Sevier County Sheriff's Office at 865-774-3936.
