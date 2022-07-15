KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A single vehicle accident in Sevier County left eight people injured according to the Sevier County Fire Department in a Facebook post.

On July 14, first responders responded to the single vehicle accident. The fire department believes the vehicle struck the embankment and rolled several times.

(Sevier County Fire Department)

(Sevier County Fire Department)



All occupants were able to exit the vehicle on their own, with injuries ranged from minor to severe. One person was transported by helicopter, and seven more were transported from the scene.