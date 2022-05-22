KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Sevier County Sheriff’s deputy was injured in the line of duty and is currently in the hospital according to the Sevier County Fire Department.

Deputy JD Dodd was injured in a car accident Sunday morning according to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office.

On Facebook, the Sevier County Fire Department wrote, “We work alongside these deputies almost every day and we are praying for a full recovery. We ask that our supporters and community as a whole keep the Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Dodd, and his friends and families in your prayers today.”

