KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sevier County Patrol Sgt. Robert Stoffle is back home after a two-month battle with COVID-19.

Stoffle, a 22-year veteran of the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, was put on a ventilator and was put in an induced coma in September. Stoffle was able to get off the ventilator in mid-October.

“I get a second chance. That’s the most important thing. For those people that are praying for me, pray for those other people too that have COVID and are in the hospital. It’s pretty rough,” Sgt. Stoffle said in October.

Stoffle’s wife Margie told WATE 6 On Your Side that Robert has returned home but still has a long recovery ahead of him. Stoffle will still have physical therapy and doctor’s visits.

“But he’s home with his family so I expect him to continue his rapid recovery,” Margie said.