Sevier County Emergency Management to test outdoor warning system Friday
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) - The Sevier County Emergency Management Agency says it will conduct a test of its outdoor warning system Friday afternoon.
Sevier EMA also saying the test will be made at 11 locations throughout Sevier County, and will bring 11 additional sirens online to the system.
"An Outdoor Warning System is designed to alert individuals who are outside of a structure, and unable to receive traditional alerts," Sevier EMS said. "The test will only include the 11 new sirens. The new sirens are mechanical sirens which do not have the ability to provide a public announcement. Please share any posts from the Sevier Co EMA to help notify any visitors or residents."
When sirens activate, individuals are should to tune to local TV and radio (AM-1680), EMA social media.
