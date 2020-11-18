Sevier County extends mask mandate through Dec. 29

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sevier County mask mandate is extended until Dec. 29

Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters announced the decision Wednesday.

“Due to the rising number of cases in our county and region, I feel it is necessary to continue the mandate,” Waters said. “I have met with city and county leaders, health officials, local businesses, and tourism officials, and our goal is to protect the health of the residents, employees, and visitors of Sevier County.”

Waters last extended the mandate less than three weeks ago. That extension was to be in place until Nov. 30.