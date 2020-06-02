Sevier County Humane Society receives $1,000 donation

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sevier County Bank is honoring one of its late employees by donating $1,000 and pet supplies to the Sevier County Humane Society.
Tammy Layman was an avid animal lover. The donation will be used to enhance the humane society’s meet-and-greet play yard with a lean-to that will provide shade and cover.
“This really is a tribute to Tammy and a special way to honor her memory,” Cheri Hagmeier, Sevier County Humane Society vice president, said. “This improvement is especially important to us now due to COVID-19 restrictions that do not allow the public into our building.”
A plaque honoring Tammy will be displayed in the new lean-to.
The Sevier County Humane Society was founded in 1974 as the first animal shelter in Sevier County. It is a private, nonprofit organization governed by a volunteer board of directors operating on community support and contributions.
