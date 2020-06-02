Sevier County Humane Society receives $1,000 donation

Pictured from left, Cheri Hagmeier, Montay Calloway, Sevier County Bank Vice President and Retail Market Leader, Jenny Hollingsworth, Sevier County Bank Human Resources Assistant and Becky Hill, Senior Accounting Specialist for Sevier County Bank.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sevier County Bank is honoring one of its late employees by donating $1,000 and pet supplies to the Sevier County Humane Society.

Tammy Layman was an avid animal lover. The donation will be used to enhance the humane society’s meet-and-greet play yard with a lean-to that will provide shade and cover.

“This really is a tribute to Tammy and a special way to honor her memory,” Cheri Hagmeier, Sevier County Humane Society vice president, said. “This improvement is especially important to us now due to COVID-19 restrictions that do not allow the public into our building.”

A plaque honoring Tammy will be displayed in the new lean-to.

The Sevier County Humane Society was founded in 1974 as the first animal shelter in Sevier County. It is a private, nonprofit organization governed by a volunteer board of directors operating on community support and contributions.

