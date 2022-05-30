SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE)- Monday was a beautiful day to get out and enjoy the long holiday weekend, but as with every Memorial Day, it’s important to take a moment to remember those who safeguard freedoms.

Several Memorial Day events took place across East Tennessee. In Sevier County, dozens gathered to remember our fallen heroes.

Gayle Thomas said she participates in Memorial Day events every year for one specific reason.

“To honor my son, Sergeant Paul Thomason III. He was killed in Iraq in 2005” she said. “And to remember all of ours who gave their lives for our country.”

Sergeant Paul Thomason III was in the Tennessee Army National Guard. He was 37 years old when he was killed in the line of duty.

“The worst thing a mother could ever go through is losing their child.” Gayle Thomas said, adding that the pain never really goes away.

“I just miss him every day,” she said.

Thomas honored her son at Monday’s ceremony in Sevier County. She laid a wreath for the fallen, and represented all mothers who have lost a child in combat.

“[They are] Men and women who were willing to lay down their lives so that you and I can enjoy the freedom here in the greatest country on earth,” she said.

Paul Parrott, an Army veteran, and Harry McPeek, a Navy veteran, each said they attended the ceremony for those who couldn’t.

“We’re both in the American Legion Honor Guard where we do military funerals and programs such as this. We do over 100 funerals a year for veterans besides programs like this. I personally have done over 1400,” Parrott said.

Meanwhile, Thomas remembers her son as a “bright light” and a loving father. She hopes his service to our country is never taken for granted.

“Don’t ever forget our sons and daughters that fought so bravely so we could have this day to honor them,” she said.