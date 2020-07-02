Sevier County mother found guilty of reckless homicide in 2016 death of newborn

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A mother accused of smothering her newborn child in 2016 has been found guilty of reckless homicide.

Sevier County Sheriff’s Department investigators say Stephanie Brown delivered her baby at her boyfriend’s home in Kodak and later admitted to placing her hand over the infant’s mouth and nose for several minutes.

The child was taken to LeConte Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy performed by the Knox County Regional Forensic Center says it is believed that the infant was alive at the time of birth, confirming the newborn did not die of natural causes.

Brown has been sentenced to four years in prison.

