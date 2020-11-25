SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Fire crews were able to extinguish a rental cabin fire Tuesday afternoon that had begun to spread to the surrounding woods.
The Waldens Creek Fire Department says the fire happened in the 2100 block of Wolf Ridge Way, and that no one was at the rental at the time of the fire.
Sheriff’s office fire investigators are now looking into the cause of the fire.
LATEST STORIES
- Next step toward building new animal shelter in Monroe County tabled
- Michigan teen nearly dies after getting syndrome tied to COVID-19
- Coronavirus: KPD informing bars, restaurants about new health regulations
- Sevier County rental cabin fire extinguished before spreading to surrounding woods
- TBI cold case update: Others may have been involved in 2010 murder of Monroe Co. election commissioner