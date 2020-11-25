Sevier County rental cabin fire extinguished before spreading to surrounding woods

Photo credit: Jonathan Rose

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Fire crews were able to extinguish a rental cabin fire Tuesday afternoon that had begun to spread to the surrounding woods.

The Waldens Creek Fire Department says the fire happened in the 2100 block of Wolf Ridge Way, and that no one was at the rental at the time of the fire.

Sheriff’s office fire investigators are now looking into the cause of the fire.

