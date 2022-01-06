GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Sevier County Electric System is still working Thursday night to get power back on for more than 6,000 customers without power. On Tuesday more than 20,000 customers were without power at one point.

Robert Summers is one of those still without power as of Thursday evening. His home has been without power since Monday.

“It’s been pretty rough,” Summers said. “We don’t have running water, heat, electricity or anything.”

Summers and his family are utilizing a wood-burning fireplace in their basement to heat the home.

“We have to keep that burning or we’re going to be in the 30s inside the house,” he said.

The food in their refrigerator has gone bad. The family was able to make it to a grocery store in town to get some nonperishable food to have, but they are running low on wood, which is problematic.

“They haven’t came by,” Summers said of SCES. “It would be really nice if they could help us out here.”

The utility provider said they are working as fast as they can. Nearly 200 line crews and more than 60 tree trimmers are working across their coverage area.

Tom Mansk has been without power too. He began cutting trees at 4 a.m. Monday.

“As we were cutting them they were falling, we finally got out of here at 8:30,” Mansk said.

He set out in search of a generator.

“I figured there’d be a line for generators,” he said. “I got there 10 minutes before they closed up; got the biggest one they had. It was forty percent off. That was another blessing.”

But that trip was just enough time for more trees to fall across the road back home.