Sevier County's new animal shelter officially opens to help community

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - A temporary home is now open for lost and homeless pets in East Tennessee. The Sevier Animal Care Center began operating on Thursday

Located off Dolly Parton Parkway in Sevierville, at the former Larry Hill GMC dealership, the shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. As of right now owners will not be able to surrender their pets.

Last week, WATE 6 On Your Side got a look inside as crews set up cages and organized. Shelter director Ashley Thomas says at first the only cats and dogs in the shelter will be strays or pets picked up by animal control.

Owners will have three days to reclaim them and once those 72 hours are up, the animals will move over to the adoption side of the building.

Thomas says dogs and cats eligible for adoption will receive a modified behavior assessment, a medical assessment and before they go home with their adopters, they'll be spayed or neutered.

Over the last few months, a kennel manager and an assistant kennel manager have been hired. If you'd like to volunteer, foster, or work for the Sevier Animal Care Center, you can email Thomas at asheneedsanumbrella@gmail.com. You can also download the volunteer application here.

There are a number of ways you can help, during the week you can drop off the following supplies:

Dog and cat food (wet and dry food)

Litter

Bedding

Toys

Towels

Cleaning supplies

Storage containers

Tub to wash dogs

To see the shelter's complete wish list, you can click here.

Sevier Animal Care Center is located off Dolly Parton Parkway in Sevierville where the former Larry Hill GMC dealership was located. A 24-month lease has been signed to house the temporary shelter. County leaders are currently working on identifying a permanent location.

The county's previous shelter, Pets Without Parents, closed permanently at the end of June. The shelter had received backlash this spring for overcrowding concerns and questions about euthanizing animals.