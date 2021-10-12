KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An East Tennessee sergeant is recovering after contracting COVID-19, which led to him being put on a ventilator.

Sergeant Robert Stoffle, with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, went to the hospital in September. Last month, his wife Margie said he was on a ventilator, suffering from the virus and pneumonia.

In a recent update on social media, she wrote that Sgt. Stoffle has been off the ventilator since Sunday morning.

She added that community members can send him cards and mail if they’d like, to keep his spirits up. Those can be mailed to Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Robert Stoffle Room 414 N, 1901 W Clinch Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37916.





