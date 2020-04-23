Sevier County Sheriff searching for burglary suspect

Breaking News
Suspect in Sevier County burglary. Source: Sevier County Sheriff’s Office

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man suspected of being involved in a burglary.

Early Thursday morning a business was burglarized in the Kodak Douglas Dam area.

The male as driving a silver/gray SUV believed to be a Jeep Liberty.

If you have any information contact about the burglary or the whereabouts of the man pictured, you are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 865-428-1899. 

