KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An officer with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, as well as a Sevier County Commissioner-elect, died Saturday morning following a battle with stomach cancer.

Johnny Bohanan served with the sheriff’s office as both an officer and a detective for over 28 years and in May he was elected to serve as a county commissioner in the 4th District of Sevier County.

“For those of you that are reading this who did not know Johnny, he fiercely loved his family, he truly loved his friends and he was passionate about Sevier County and his service to the citizens,” wrote the sheriff’s office on Facebook.

Bohanan is survived by his wife Phillis and their three children, Holly, Tray, and Andrew, according to the Tennessee Police Benevolent Association. The group also shared that Bohanan served as the President of the Smoky Mountains Chapter and as the Tennessee Division President.

“Johnny was a valued and respected PBA leader, giving of his time and talents in various roles to help officers. He served as the President of the Smoky Mountains Chapter and as the Tennessee Division President. He was also a Southern States PBA Board member,” wrote the TPBA on Facebook.

To help his family, the Southern States Police Benevolent Association and the Police Benevolent Foundation have set up a fundraiser.