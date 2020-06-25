Sevier County Sheriff’s Office seeking truck used in trailer thefts

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a pickup truck used in the theft of a trailer and lawnmower on Saturday.

Around 6 a.m. a black 1990s model Ford F150 pickup truck was recorded leaving Sims Tractor Implement, 2949 Newport Highway, with a stolen trailer and yellow Cub Cadet zero-turn lawnmower. The truck appears to have two stickers on the back.

Security cameras caught the same truck earlier this year during another trailer robbery at the business.

Anyone with information on the vehicle is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 865-428-1899.

LATEST STORIES