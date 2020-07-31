Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, Sevierville Police collecting school supplies

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As many head to the store this weekend during the tax-free holiday, the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office and Sevierville Police are hoping shoppers will help them collect school supplies.

The Cram a Cruiser event will be held at from noon to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at the Walmart at 1414 Parkway.

“We’re hoping to help our schoolchildren and teachers even more this year,” SPD Lt. Rebecca Cowan said. “Please stop by when you see SPD and SCSO cruisers at Walmart and help by donating school supplies.”

Last year, almost two cruisers were filled with school supplies that were used by Sevier County School System teachers in their classrooms. More than $1,000 in monetary donations were also received that went towards the purchase of even more supplies.