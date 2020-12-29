Sevier County Sheriff’s Office warns against phone scam

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office wants the community to be aware of a phone scam.

The department reports that scammers are allegedly claiming to be members of the Sheriff’s Office.

The impersonators are:

Referring to the victims by name

Tell them they missed a court appearance/jury duty or that there is a family emergency

They will then ask for money or a warrant will be issued for their arrest

SCSO warns that sometimes these calls will look like they’re coming from a legitimate number.

“No government agency of any kind takes gift cards as payment. They will also never demand or request money from the community members under any circumstances.” SCSO

If you think you’ve been a victim of one of these scams, call the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 865-453-4668.