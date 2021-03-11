Sevier County stepping up patrols in response to catalytic converter thefts

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is reporting an uptick in catalytic convertor thefts.

The sheriff’s office said a majority of these thefts have occurred at service centers, churches and businesses with unattended parked cars overnight.

Officials say they will be increasing patrol efforts and have created a proactive task force that will be dedicated to patrolling churches and businesses.

They also say there are steps you can take to prevent this, including parking in a well-lit area, closing building entrances or closing your garage door.

