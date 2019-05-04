Sevier County teacher suspended without pay following arrest
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn (WATE) - The Sevier County School System has placed one of its employees on suspension without pay status, following his arrest by local authorities.
The Sevierville Police department arrested John Wade and charged him with aggravated assault.
According to the Sevier County Schools website, Wade is listed as a music teacher at Pittman Center Elementary School.
According to reports, on Thursday, May 2, officers responded to a call where a man had allegedly pulled a gun on a female at the Taco Bell on Dolly Parton Parkway.
Officers located Wade and the victim at the John L Marshall idustrial park.
The victim stated that the incident started in the drive-thru of Taco Bell when the employee got her order wrong. She said Wade blew his horn at her and the two began to argue back and forth. The victim then stated that Wade exited his vehicle and approached hers aggressively. He then returned to his vehicle and at some time during this altercation pointed a gun at her.
Officers did find a loaded 9 mm in the center console of Wade's vehicle.
Wade was suspended without pay by Superintendent of Schools Jack Parton.
