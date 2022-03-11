GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — A middle Tennessee family is eager to have a fun weekend in Gatlinburg.

“We’re from Clarksville so it’s spring break and we just came for a long weekend,” said Crystal Darks.

Darks says she and her family have been checking the forecast frequently for snow.

“It’s kind of progressively increased in the amount that we’re supposed to get.”

And the Darks are stocking up on supplies to be sure they’ll be okay if they can’t leave their cabin.

“We just went and got some groceries and some firewood just in case. Normally we would have planned on being in town for dinner, but we wanted to be back up the mountain before dark,” said Crystal.

According to Sevier County Emergency Management Director Joe Ayers, being prepared for the predicted snowfall is the best thing to do.

He said, “We do anticipate that the rain will transition, as the temperatures drop, into snow and the snow has a good chance to accumulate which could lead to adverse driving conditions.”

Ayers and the EMA team are monitoring the weather as well and have been testing equipment to be certain everything is in working order.

“I’ve been into contact with electric system. They’ve been monitoring the storm and taking necessary preparations to be ready in the event that there are some power outages. It’s very important for folks to know that sometimes we cannot get out to every call instantly and it helps us when folks are prepared to help take care of themselves or to sit and wait until we can get to them,” said Ayers.

He reports the skyrocketed price of gas is not negatively affecting EMA services.

“We will operate because that’s one of the aspects of the operation that we just have to accept, and they’ll adjust when needed.”

Ayers and many other first responders will be up very early Saturday to help anybody in need. And to be on top of things, Sevier County uses CodeRED, an alert system to notify people of an emergency situation.