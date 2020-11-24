Sevierville City Hall closes to public amid spike in county’s COVID-19 cases

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The City of Sevierville is closing public access to city hall indefinitely to protect the health and welfare of employees, the city said in a press release.

Increases in the number of positive and active cases in Sevier County led to the closure of the office on Gary Wade Boulevard as well as the lobby of the Fire Department Headquarters Station on Dolly Parton Parkway.

Those offices will close to the public at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25, and remain closed indefinitely. All City services remain in place.

Decisions regarding future facility closures or discontinuation/modification of services will be made based on public and employee health and safety considerations, the city said.

“Given the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in our area, we hope this temporary closure will help protect our residents, visitors and City Hall employees,” said Sevierville Mayor Robbie Fox. “I urge everyone to continue to wear a facial covering, practice social distancing, and wash and sanitize your hands frequently so that we can slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Water, sewer and garbage bill payments can be made a variety of ways: At www.seviervilletn.org. Visa/Mastercard accepted, free service; By phone at 1-866-929-2102; Visa/Mastercard accepted, free service; By mail to City of Sevierville, PO Box 5500, Sevierville, TN 37864-5500; At the depository located between City Hall and the Police Department (no cash accepted). Include account number with payment; Auto payments via bank draft. Submit online form and voided check via email to utilitybilling@seviervilletn.org .

Report a problem at www.seviervilletn.org. In case of an emergency, always call 911.

Development plans submittal at www.seviervilletn.org.

Public notices and information at www.seviervilletn.org.

Hospitality Tax online filing at www.seviervilletn.org.

Property Tax online payments at www.seviervilletn.org

Residents needing to conduct business with City Hall are encouraged to take advantage of communicating with the City online or by phone.