Sevierville Fire Department wins state award

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sevierville Fire Department was honored Friday by the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office with the 2019 Excellence in Community Risk Reduction Award.

The awards ceremony was held Sept. 19-20 in Memphis.

Sevierville Fire Department along with the Three Star Volunteer Fire Department and Gilt Edge Volunteer Fire Department were recognized for their work and dedication to preventing or mitigating the loss of life, property, and resources associated with life safety, fire and other disasters by a national peer-review panel of professionals.

“I congratulate these three departments for their innovative leadership that sets a new standard for Tennessee fire departments,” Department of Commerce & Insurance Interim Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Carter Lawrence said.

“Their commitment to the application of fire prevention practices, adoption and implementation of codes, integration of risk assessment and mitigation helps make their local communities – and Tennessee as a whole – a safer place to live and work.”

The departments were judged based on identifying, assessing, and prioritizing their community’s risk to threats or hazards; creating a strategy for identifying tactics and strategies to mitigate that risk as well as implementing their mitigation plan; and evaluating, measuring, and monitoring their plan’s overall effectiveness.