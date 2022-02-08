SEVIERVILLE, Tenn (WATE) — Another chapter of the Rose Glen Literary Festival opens Feb. 19, when the annual gathering of bibliophiles convenes at the Sevierville Convention Center.

The festival founded in 2010 highlights local authors by inviting them to sell and sign books, meet with readers and network with fellow writers. Authors included have written novels, memoirs, crime stories, non-fiction, poetry, children’s books, and more.

The first festival was held at Walters State Community College Sevier County campus but outgrew the space four years ago. It is now held at the Sevierville Convention Center.

Renea Winchester of Bryson City, N.C. is the keynote speaker. Her debut novel Outbound Train is set in her hometown and tells the story of three generations of strong-willed southern women living together in a modest trailer on the shanty side of town.

“It’s the story of her own people who came up hard, survived the margins, and preserved,” a press release states. The book is published in French and is now being considered for a Russian translation.

A special presentation is scheduled by Charles Maynard and Janice Maynard, both published authors. Charles is an ordained minister who has authored or co-authored 32 books, including 22 children’s books. He was the first executive director of Friends of the Smokies and was named one of the 100 most influential people in the history of the park.

All activities are free to the public except for a luncheon, which is $25 per person. Contact the Sevierville Chamber of Commerce for tickets at 865-453-6411 or email. Additional authors will be available to meet the public and sign copies of their works throughout the event.

Featured authors:

Dr. Bill Bass, author of more than 200 scientific publications, as well as Death’s Acre and Body Farm Series. Bass is a renowned forensic anthropologist and founder of the University of Tennessee Anthropological Research Facility known as The Body Farm.

Stephen Lyn Bales: author of 3 books, including Ephemeral by Nature: Exploring the Exceptional with a Tennessee Naturalist. A native to Sevier County, Stephen Lyn Bales grew up on Baskins Creek Road at the foothill of Mt. LeConte. He is currently senior naturalist at Ijams Nature Center in Knoxville.

Arthur M. Bohanan, an internationally award-winning patented inventor, researcher, lecturer and writer, a Certified Latent Print Examiner (one of 860 in the world) and a certified police instructor with 55 years in the study and practical application of forensics in thousands of violent crime scenes.

Tyler Boyd, author of Tennessee Statesman Harry T. Burn: Women’s Suffrage, Free Elections, and a Life of Service. Boyd is a teacher at Lenoir City High School in Lenoir City, Tennessee, and serves as a member of the Programs Committee at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum. He is the great-grandnephew of Harry T. Burn and the great-great-grandson of Febb Burn.

Debbie Daley, author and co-author of 166 traditionally published books, including The Adventures of the Bailey School Kids and her newest series, the STEM-friendly Mermaid Tales.

Frances Figart: creative services director for Great Smoky Mountains Association

Kelley Griffin, a Knoxville resident, is an Amazon #1 Bestselling author of five romantic suspense titles. Her 2019 debut Binding Circumstance won LASR’s 2020 Book of the Year and has been optioned for film. She is currently working on the third book in her Kirin Lane Series, while also working on a new Catholic School Cozy Mystery series.

Richard Herzog, author of Pay Dirt: A Memoir, a beautifully written book that tells a story of lost innocence, sexual abuse, addiction, perseverance, and ultimate redemption. Born and raised in Louisiana, Richard J. Herzog grew up in a large family surrounded by alcohol, athletics, books, movies, and the best food on planet earth.

Susan O’Dell Underwood is a Professor of English and the Director of the Creative Writing Program at Carson-Newman University. In the summer of 2014, she and her husband founded a small new publishing company, Sapling Grove Press, with the goal of publishing a small number of quality books of Appalachian literature and art.

Sam Venable, humor columnist for the Knoxville News-Sentinel, is author of 12 books including “WARNING! This Product Contains Nuttiness: A Fun Look at the Bizarre World in which We Live” and How to Tawlk and Rite Good: A guide to the language of Southern Appalachia.

Georgiana Vines, a Knoxville News-Sentinel columnist whose popular “Where Are They Now?” Sunday feature, launched in 2013, formed the structure for her new book, “East Tennessee Newsmakers: Where Are They Now?”