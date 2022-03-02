SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A crash involving eight vehicles on the Parkway in Sevierville Tuesday resulted in several injuries and one man’s arrest on charges of DUI and reckless endangerment.

Stephen McCarter, 58 of Sevierville, is charged with driving under the influence, six counts of reckless endangerment, vehicular assault, driving on a revoked license, no insurance and failure to yield right of way. Additional charges are pending.

Sevierville Police said the charges stem from an incident in the 700 block of the Parkway that happened just after 2 p.m. Investigators said a northbound tractor-trailer was struck by a Kia Spectra that was traveling in the opposite direction, causing several subsequent collisions.

The initial crash caused the tractor-trailer to cross into southbound Parkway lanes where it collided with a Toyota Sienna and a Jeep Liberty. The tractor-trailer then continued into a nearby hotel parking lot where it struck three unoccupied parked vehicles.

After the collision with the tractor-trailer, the Toyota Sienna collided with another southbound vehicle before veering across the northbound lanes.

The driver of the Jeep Liberty was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville with what appeared to be serious injuries, a Sevierville spokesperson said. A passenger in the Jeep was also reported to have non-life threatening injuries. A passenger of the Kia Spectra was taken to LeConte Medical Center with what first responders called non-life threatening injuries.

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office and Sevierville Fire Department also responded to the scene. An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.