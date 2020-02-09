Sevierville mother raising awareness for distracted driving, while remembering her children

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- A mother remembering her children five years after their deaths is also raising awareness about the dangers of distracted driving.

Sarah and Tyler Rolen were both killed on February 6, 2015, when the car Tyler was driving lost control and hit a tree. Another passenger, Joshua Lewis-Jones also passed away in the crash.

Ever since the deaths, their mother Tonya Allison has been working to raise awareness about distracted driving.

Allison hosted a memorial by her children’s graves Saturday. Friends and family released balloons to honor Sarah and Tyler. “I’m never going to be able to get over this, you know my hearts never going to heal from this,” said Allison.

Tonya went on to tell us she doesn’t want her children to be forgotten, saying the last entry in her daughter’s diary was about how she wanted to make a difference in this world.