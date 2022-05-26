TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WATE) — Staff Sgt. Celia Riffey, native of Sevierville, became the first woman in Tennessee history to ever place first in the Tennessee National Guard Annual Adjutant General Rifle Match.

The three-day competition took place from May 20-22 consisted of multiple graded events measuring the speed and accuracy of each marksman.

“I didn’t expect to win, but I’m happy with how it turned out,” she said. “I’m pleased with how I performed this weekend. Any day you get to throw lead down range is a good day in the Tennessee National Guard.”

Riffey is a military police Soldier with the 252nd Military Police Company. She and three other members of the 252nd also competed in the overall team competition, where they came in second place.

Serving in the Guard for over 11 years, Riffey said she excited to share marksmanship knowledge on with her fellow soldiers.

“I do a lot of hunting and I’m comfortable with a rifle, but I was able to learn a lot this weekend,” Riffey said. “I like to teach, and I want my unit members to be as proficient as possible, so I’m looking forward to continue to work with them so we can be a better unit.”

The event is an annual marksmanship competition hosted by the Tennessee National Guard’s Combat Marksmanship Program. Its mission is to promote marksmanship training throughout the force statewide.