Sevierville offers Christmas tree recycling at Municipal Complex

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sevierville is offering folks a place to drop off and recycle their Christmas trees.

The city encourages its residents to recycle their Christmas trees with a drop-off option in the Municipal Complex parking lot near the Gary Wade Boulevard and Bruce Street intersection.

This location is between city hall and the police department; it will be available for drop-offs anytime between December 23 and January 8.