Sevierville offers Christmas tree recycling at Municipal Complex

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sevierville is offering folks a place to drop off and recycle their Christmas trees.
The city encourages its residents to recycle their Christmas trees with a drop-off option in the Municipal Complex parking lot near the Gary Wade Boulevard and Bruce Street intersection.
This location is between city hall and the police department; it will be available for drop-offs anytime between December 23 and January 8.
LATEST STORIES
- Biden to take oath outside Capitol amid virus restrictions
- Joel Osteen criticized after his Houston megachurch receives $4.4 million PPP loan
- Democratic Knox County leaders call for unity to fight ongoing COVID-19 pandemic
- Coalfield’s Henry named Titans Coach of the Year
- U.S. lawmakers near agreement on $1.4 trillion government spending bill