Sevierville Parks and Rec reopening playgrounds, continue reservations for Community Center activities

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The city Parks and Recreation Department is reopening all outdoor facilities, including playgrounds.

The Community Center will continue to follow Tennessee Pledge guidelines for its indoor facilities. Reservations will be required to use the pool, fitness center, gym and racquetball court. Basketball will be allowed Oct. 12. All other changes have already go into effect.

The change in response to Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order No. 63. On Sept. 29, Lee extended the state of emergency order for COVID-19 while lifting some restrictions.

A day later, Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters extended his own executive order requiring face coverings through the end of October.

Indoor facility users and staff are required to wear facial coverings, social distancing measures are being taken and users are subject to temperature checks at entry. The same rules are in place for the Civic Center.

For additional information, please call 865-453-5441.

