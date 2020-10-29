Sevierville Police collect more than 100 pounds of drugs during annual take back event

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — More than 100 pounds of unwanted prescription drugs and over-the-counter medications were surrendered to police officers as part of the National DEA Drug Take Back Initiative on Oct. 24.

The 137 pounds of collected drugs by the Sevierville Police Department will be destroyed by incinerator and any plastics received are recycled. Though the take back day has ended, people may still drop off drugs at the police department at 300 Gary Wade Blvd. in Sevierville. The service is free and anonymous.

The following drugs are accepted:

  • Prescription medications
  • All over-the-counter medications
  • Pet medications
  • Medicated ointment, lotions or drops
  • Liquid medications in leak-proof containers
  • Inhalers
  • Pills in any packaging, including glass, plastic container, baggie (ziplock) or foil.

