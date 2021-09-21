Sevierville Police Department giving free child car safety inspections

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Child safety seat in the back of the car. (Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Saturday, Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Sevierville Police Department is conducting a free child car safety inspection event at Dairy Queen on Dolly Parton Parkway. The event is a part of National Child Passenger Safety Week.

According to the SPD, car crashes are a leading cause of death for children. In 2019, 608 children died in traffic crashes. The department says that on average two children under 13 were killed and 374 were injured every day while riding in cars, SUVs, pickups and other vehicles in 2019. The percentage of children who died while riding unrestrained in a passenger vehicle went from 33% in 2018 to 38% in 2019.

Throughout the week and at the event, SPD will be providing child safety seat tips and information for parents and caregivers next week on their Facebook page. At the event, certified SPD technicians will perform free safety checks and answer any questions.

The Sevierville Police Department provides child car safety seat inspections throughout the year. To schedule an appointment, call 865-868-1866 or send an email to rcowan@seveirvilletn.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Rural Metro: 2 drivers taken to hospital after head-on collision along Maynardville Highway

Campus workers rally for more COVID-19 measures outside UTK Chancellor Plowman's speech

Victim identified in deadly East Knoxville shooting

Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss to be interred at Arlington National Cemetery Sept. 21

Northside Academy Parents praise Austin-East team for sportsmanship during homecoming

Two arrested in deadly McMinn County shooting investigation