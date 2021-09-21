Sevierville Police Department giving free child car safety inspections

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Saturday, Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Sevierville Police Department is conducting a free child car safety inspection event at Dairy Queen on Dolly Parton Parkway. The event is a part of National Child Passenger Safety Week.

According to the SPD, car crashes are a leading cause of death for children. In 2019, 608 children died in traffic crashes. The department says that on average two children under 13 were killed and 374 were injured every day while riding in cars, SUVs, pickups and other vehicles in 2019. The percentage of children who died while riding unrestrained in a passenger vehicle went from 33% in 2018 to 38% in 2019.

Throughout the week and at the event, SPD will be providing child safety seat tips and information for parents and caregivers next week on their Facebook page. At the event, certified SPD technicians will perform free safety checks and answer any questions.

The Sevierville Police Department provides child car safety seat inspections throughout the year. To schedule an appointment, call 865-868-1866 or send an email to rcowan@seveirvilletn.org.