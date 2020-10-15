Sevierville Police joining in DEA National Prescription Drug Takeback Day event

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sevierville Police Department and others law enforcement offices across the region and nation are joining the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Takeback Day.

The event offers people a safe way to throw out unused or expired medications. This is especially important right now in the midst of an opioid epidemic. A large number of abused prescription drugs are taken from family and friends often from the home medicine cabinet.

Sevierville Police will be collecting medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 24 at the SPD office, 300 Gary R Wade Blvd.

Prescription, over-the-counter medications, pet medications and inhalers will be taken. SPD will not accept illegal drugs or narcotics, needles or syringes, blood sugar equipment or thermometers.

For a full list of participating law enforcement agencies and drop-off locations visit the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Takeback Day website.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter