Sevierville Police joining in DEA National Prescription Drug Takeback Day event

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sevierville Police Department and others law enforcement offices across the region and nation are joining the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Takeback Day.

The event offers people a safe way to throw out unused or expired medications. This is especially important right now in the midst of an opioid epidemic. A large number of abused prescription drugs are taken from family and friends often from the home medicine cabinet.

Sevierville Police will be collecting medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 24 at the SPD office, 300 Gary R Wade Blvd.

Prescription, over-the-counter medications, pet medications and inhalers will be taken. SPD will not accept illegal drugs or narcotics, needles or syringes, blood sugar equipment or thermometers.

For a full list of participating law enforcement agencies and drop-off locations visit the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Takeback Day website.

LATEST STORIES