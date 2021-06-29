Sevierville Police offering free driving training due to high amount of wrecks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sevierville Police Department is offing a free driving training course to help improve the driving abilities and overall safety of younger drives in the area. The 12-hour collision avoidance training class will be held on Friday, July 16 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the police department and on Saturday, July 17 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sevierville Convention Center.

The class is open to drives aged 16 to 20 years who have a valid driver’s license and access to a car they can drive with current insurance. The class is free, but registration is limited. Contact Lt. Rebecca Cowan at rcowan@seviervilletn.org or 865-868-1866 to register.

The training will provide young drivers with the knowledge and skills to be drive safer and less likely to experience serious collisions. SPD’s goal is that drivers will better understand the limits of their vehicles and their own driving ability by the end of the course.

Both class room and practical instruction will be given in:

Evasive maneuvers

Threshold/ Emergency braking

Forward serpentine

Cornering

Backing

Skid recovery

Reverse serpentine

Off-road recovery

“Because of the high traffic volume in our community, we experience a significant number of traffic collisions,” said SPD Chief Joseph Manning. “The CAT program will improve the safety of our young drivers; I urge all parents to seriously consider this training.”

According to Tennessee crash statistics, Sevier County is the 8th highest in teen-involved crashes in the state. Throughout the nation, over 60% of all new drivers will be involved in a crash within the first year of getting their driver’s license, and over 40% of those crashes result in the driver being hospitalized.