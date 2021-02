SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Over the weekend, over $20,000 in damage was done to The Smoky Mountain Palace in Sevierville and now Sevierville Police need your help to find those responsible.

SPD says that some time between Friday evening and Saturday morning, significant vandalism occurred to the venue on Collier Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective John Turner at 865-868-1693.