Sevierville Police searching for July 4 vehicle theft suspects

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police are asking the public’s help in identifying two suspects in a July 4 vehicle theft.
The vehicle was found later abandoned and crashed on Richardson Cove Road. Sevierville Police believe that one of the suspects likely suffered injuries to his head an face during the crash.
Anyone with information as to the identities of either or both suspects is asked to contact SPD detective John Turner at 865-868-1693.
