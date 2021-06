SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sevierville Police Department says a missing boy has been sound safe and unharmed.

Bastian Carillo, 5, was supposed to be dropped off on Henderson Avenue, but apparently got on a bus at the Sevierville Primary School.

Sevierville Police put out an alert for the missing boy around 6 p.m. he was found about 45 minutes later.