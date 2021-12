KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sevierville Police Department is searching for a teenager that left the Smoky Mountain Children’s Home on Sunday.

According to a social media post, Calaius Hudack left the facility on Nov. 28. The 15-year-old is 5-foot-8 and weighs 130 pounds.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Police Department at 865-453-5506.