Sevierville Police warns of credit card reader scam

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sevierville Police Department is warning businesses of a possible scam involving updates to credit card readers.

During the past week, police have received several reports of a man claiming to work for American Express, who tells business employees he needs to update their credit card readers. Some witnesses have said the man was wearing a blue shirt with the American Express name/logo. By providing access to the card reader, the man could obtain sensitive customer information.

Anyone who is or has been approached by this person is urged to call Detective Krista Weaver at 865-868-1751. The department is also urging businesses not to allow access to credit card readers to unknown persons before thoroughly verifying the identity of the person.