SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Soaky Mountain Waterpark will open for two days on May 14 and 15, and will open for the 2022 season on May 20. Season pass holder celebration day is planned for May 20, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

General manager Dave Andrews said, “We listened to the feedback from our season pass holders and we’ve made our park even better for 2022.”

The newest watercoaster, “The Edge” is set to open in mid-June. The Edge is a dueling watercoaster, reaching two football fields in length. The new ride is said to be a mix between WhiteWater’s Master Blaster and Boomerango.

In addition to the new ride, the park has implemented more cabanas, more seating and plans for new food trucks.

Season admission passes are on sale now on sale through April 30 for $109.99. Starting May 1, the price will increase to $119.99. Soaky Mountain will remain open through Labor Day, plus weekends in September as weather permits.