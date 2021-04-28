Sevierville’s Parks and Recreation changes COVID-19 procedures amid Gov. Lee’s new executive order

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Parks and Recreation in Sevierville has changed its COVID-19 procedures in light of Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s most recent executive order ending public health orders and mask mandates across the state.

  • Children’s programs will now operate at full capacity and field trips will be permitted.
  • The Civic Center will operate at full capacity as well.
  • Programs at the Community Center will see increases in user capacities, although reservations will still generally be required.
  • Users are still required to wear a facial covering when entering city facilities and may also be subject to temperature screening.
  • Parks and Recreation staff will continue to disinfect high-touch traffic areas and equipment on a regular basis.
  • For additional information on Parks and Recreation COVID-19 pandemic-related operating guidelines and facility hours of operation, please visit www.seviervilletn.org and navigate to the Parks and Recreation page or call 865-453-5441.

